Sonoma County Burns As Power Shutoffs Continue Throughout The State

Firefighters are battling a fast-moving wildfire in Sonoma county this morning. It was first reported around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday near the town of Geyserville, two hours north of San Francisco. Around 300 people have been evacuated and 10,000 acres have burned so far. Matt Mehle of the National Weather Service says the fire started when wind speeds peaked at around 70 miles per hour last night. As Sonoma county burns, the lights are still off for hundreds of thousands of Californians. Southern California Edison has shut off power to about 8,000 customers, with almost 300,000 customers on warning that they could be next. Further north, PG&E has shut off power to 178,000 customers. PG&E’s last power shutoff two weeks ago was widely criticized.