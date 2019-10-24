Oakland A's President Confirms New Proposal to City for Coliseum Site

Kaval is scheduled to meet with owners of the other 29 teams and Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred on Nov. 17.

He hopes to have good news for them about an agreement in principle, or at least progress in that direction with Oakland.

Manfred had been critical of the city’s move earlier this month to file a lawsuit that has put a temporary hold on the A’s negotiations with Alameda County to buy the other half of the Coliseum site.

Oakland city officials expressed concerns when that lawsuit was filed that it could be illegal for the county to sell public land without a more extensive process — and that if the A’s owned a share in the Coliseum property it could interfere with the city’s ability to negotiate a strong community benefits agreement with the team.

Kaval said this new offer to Oakland includes a revised list of community benefits for the Coliseum site.

“[It includes] things like affordable housing, local hiring, workforce development and anti-displacement measures that will ensure that the project is beneficial for the local community," he said.