Mark Zuckerberg Offers a Choice: The Facebook Way or the China Way

Facing increased questions over whether Facebook can be trusted to protect its users, CEO Mark Zuckerberg told lawmakers Wednesday that the company will pull out of its controversial digital currency project if U.S. regulators don't approve it.

Zuckerberg said the social network would leave the nonprofit body governing the new currency, Libra, if other members decided to go ahead without regulatory approval.

However, Zuckerberg defended the merits of the project at a contentious Capitol Hill hearing that ranged across a broad range of issues facing the world's largest social network.

Much of the criticism of Facebook centers on whether the company is trustworthy, given problems with privacy, hate speech, disinformation, and other threats that have grown along with the scope of its products and user base.

"Do you understand why this record makes us concerned with Facebook entering the cryptocurrency space? Do you realize that you and Facebook have a credibility issue here?" asked Rep. Nydia Velázquez, D-N.Y.

Rep. Maxine Waters, the chairwoman of the House Financial Services Committee, which is holding hearing, told Zuckerberg: "Perhaps you believe you are above the law, and it appears that you are aggressively increasing the size of your company, and are willing to step over anyone, including your competitors, women, people of color, your own users, and even our democracy to get what you want."

The California Democrat repeated her call for Facebook to stop working on Libra until it fixes its other problems, from election interference on its platform to its policies about political speech.

But Zuckerberg says it's Facebook's way — or China's way.

He told lawmakers that Libra is essential to projecting American financial leadership around the world.

He warned that any delay risks losing that leadership to China.

"China is moving quickly to launch a similar idea in the coming months," Zuckerberg said. "We can't sit here and assume that because America is today the leader that it will always get to be the leader if we don't innovate."

He frequently invokes China as a rival to American technology supremacy, and American values.

Committee members seized the opportunity of Wednesday's hearing to grill the Facebook founder about a whole host of topics.

