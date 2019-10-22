Mayor of Del Mar's Take On Sea Level Rise Threatening His Community
Bianca Taylor
 (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

How should communities along California’s 1,100 mile long coastline best prepare for a future of rising sea levels caused by climate change? The state’s Coastal Commission believes many places should start planning now for “managed retreat”, basically moving homes and critical infrastructure away from especially threatened areas near the beach. Host Saul Gonzalez speaks with Del Mar Mayor Dave Drucker about the threat that sea level rise has on his community.

