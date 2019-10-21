4 More Parents Plead Guilty in College Admissions Scandal
Search
X
Donate
News

4 More Parents Plead Guilty in College Admissions Scandal

Collin Binkley
Associated Press
Actress Felicity Huffman, escorted by her husband William H. Macy (C), and followed by her brother, Moore Huffman Jr. (L), exits the John Joseph Moakley United States Courthouse in Boston, where she was sentenced by Judge Indira Talwani for her role in the college admissions scandal on Sept. 13, 2019. (Joseph Prezioso/AFP/Getty Images)

BOSTON — Four parents from California have pleaded guilty in the college admissions bribery scandal, and a Texas man accused of helping to orchestrate the scheme has also agreed to a plea deal.

Parent Douglas Hodge of Laguna Beach entered his guilty plea in Boston's federal court Monday after previously pleading not guilty in April. Also reversing their pleas on Monday were parents Michelle Janavs of Newport Coast, and Manuel and Elizabeth Henriquez of Atherton. Each faces charges of fraud and money laundering.

Martin Fox, the president of a private tennis club in Houston, also agreed to plead guilty in a deal that prosecutors announced Monday. He is charged with a single count of racketeering.

Authorities say Fox brokered bribes to help wealthy parents cheat on their children's college entrance exams at a Houston testing site. He's also accused of arranging bribes to get two students admitted to the University of San Diego as recruited athletes, and one student to the University of Texas. He will return the $245,000 he received through the scheme, according to his plea deal.

The four parents join 15 others who have pleaded guilty in the case, while 15 other parents are fighting the charges. Out of 10 parents sentenced so far, nine have been dealt prison time, with terms ranging from two weeks to five months.

Sponsored

Hodge was accused of paying more than $500,000 in bribes to get two of his children into the University of Southern California. Authorities say he paid $200,000 to get his daughter admitted as a soccer recruit in 2013, and $325,000 to get his son in as a football recruit in 2015. Neither played on those sports teams.

Related Coverage
Loading

Hodge, a former CEO of the Pacific Investment Management Co., is scheduled to be sentenced in January 2020. He apologized in a statement Monday, saying he takes full responsibility for his conduct.

"I have always prided myself on leading by example, and I am ashamed of the decisions I made," he said. "I acted out of love for my children, but I know that this explanation for my actions is not an excuse."

Janavs is accused of paying $400,000 to get her son admitted to Georgetown University as a fake tennis recruit in 2017. She separately paid $100,000 to help two of her daughters cheat on the ACT exam in 2017 and 2019, prosecutors said.

Janavs is a former executive of Chef America Inc., a food producer that created the Hot Pocket frozen snack.

Manuel and Elizabeth Henriquez are accused of paying $400,000 in bribes to get their oldest daughter into Georgetown as a fake tennis recruit in 2016. They're also accused of paying to help two of their daughters cheat on college entrance exams a total of four times.

Manuel Henriquez is the founder and former CEO of Hercules Capital, a finance firm in Palo Alto.

Volume
KQED Live
Live Stream
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
Live Stream information currently unavailable.
Share
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
KQED Live

Live Stream

Live Stream information currently unavailable.