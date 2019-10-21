4 More Parents Plead Guilty in College Admissions Scandal

BOSTON — Four parents from California have pleaded guilty in the college admissions bribery scandal, and a Texas man accused of helping to orchestrate the scheme has also agreed to a plea deal.

Parent Douglas Hodge of Laguna Beach entered his guilty plea in Boston's federal court Monday after previously pleading not guilty in April. Also reversing their pleas on Monday were parents Michelle Janavs of Newport Coast, and Manuel and Elizabeth Henriquez of Atherton. Each faces charges of fraud and money laundering.

Martin Fox, the president of a private tennis club in Houston, also agreed to plead guilty in a deal that prosecutors announced Monday. He is charged with a single count of racketeering.

Authorities say Fox brokered bribes to help wealthy parents cheat on their children's college entrance exams at a Houston testing site. He's also accused of arranging bribes to get two students admitted to the University of San Diego as recruited athletes, and one student to the University of Texas. He will return the $245,000 he received through the scheme, according to his plea deal.

The four parents join 15 others who have pleaded guilty in the case, while 15 other parents are fighting the charges. Out of 10 parents sentenced so far, nine have been dealt prison time, with terms ranging from two weeks to five months.