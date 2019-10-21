Los Angeles Conducts its First Bike-Walk Census
Los Angeles Conducts its First Bike-Walk Census

Avishay Artsy, KCRW
Drivers make their way on the U.S. 101 freeway on Aug. 30, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Los Angeles has long been known as a city where the car is king and the needs of pedestrians and cyclists can be ignored. But things are changing. Over the weekend, the city’s Department of Transportation conducted its first-ever count of people who walk and bike on L.A.’s streets as a way to improve safety.

