Poll: Number of Americans Who Favor Stricter Gun Laws Continues to Grow

The number of states with red flag or extreme-risk laws, which allow courts to order the seizure of firearms from those believed to pose an imminent danger to themselves or others, has increased since the 2018 school shooting in Parkland, Fla., that left 17 people dead and 17 others injured. Before Parkland, only five states had red flag laws. By August 2019, 17 states and the District of Columbia had adopted them.

An APM Research Lab survey released in August found widespread national approval of red flag laws, with 77 percent of Americans supporting family-initiated extreme risk protection orders and 70 percent in support of those initiated by the police.

Cassandra Crifasi, deputy director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Policy and Research, told NPR in August that even people who generally oppose gun control might favor red flag laws because they are temporary and specific.

Protection orders "take guns out of the hands of those who should not have them without infringing on the rights of law-abiding gun owners," Dr. Mark Rosenberg, who oversaw gun violence research at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told NPR in August.

The relationship between gun control and gun rights is one of the questions explored in the Pew survey. Overall, it found that 53 percent of Americans believe it is more important to control gun ownership, while 47 percent say it is more important to protect the right of Americans to own guns. Men are more likely to favor protecting gun rights, while women are more likely to favor controlling gun ownership.

The study's release came just days after California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a package of 15 bills related to gun violence prevention.

"It's not about solving individual problems, it's about changing the dynamic, changing the trend lines," Newsom said as he signed the bills.

Despite growing national support for stricter gun laws, such legislation still generates controversy. One of these bills, AB 61, is facing criticism from both the National Rifle Association and the American Civil Liberties Union for expanding California's red flag law.