Santa Clara County Plays Matchmaker With House-Sharing Program

House-Sharing Success

Vivian — who asked to omit her last name due to privacy reasons — has lived with her husband, Bruce, in their four-bedroom, two-bath Sunnyvale home since 1976. They’re both retired now and their children moved out years ago, leaving lots of empty space in their home.

They said they wanted to do something to help alleviate the housing crisis. After hearing about similar house-sharing programs in other Bay Area counties, Vivian and Bruce decided to take the plunge.

"We were a little reluctant to just list our room ourself, but the beauty of this is, you are fingerprinted," Vivian explained. "They do an extensive background check and you give three references."

The vetting process, which takes at minimum three weeks to complete, is designed to eliminate any worries a housing provider might have.

"They ask you everything from: How often can the person be in your house? Do you want them to be working? Do you want them to rarely be there? What are your sleeping hours? What kind of music do you listen to, your TV shows?" said Vivian. "And right down to: Are you going to share your condiments? And if so, who's going to pay to replace them?"

After going through this sort of personality quiz, case managers matched Vivian and Bruce with Elena, who also asked to use her first name only.

Elena had to go through the same rigorous cross-checking. For $400 a month, she rents out what used to be Vivian's daughter’s room. She has her own private bathroom and she shares common spaces like the kitchen and living room. She also shares in the chores, a crucial part of their unique housing agreement.