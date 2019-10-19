Why CA Didn’t Overhaul Student Aid This Year — But Could Soon

“It’s been 20 years since we’ve had real change in the Cal Grant,” Assemblymember Jose Medina, the sponsor of one of the measures, said at the time, referring to the state’s financial aid program, and calling an expansion “overdue.”

But as the legislative session wound down and Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a last flurry of bills this past weekend, Medina’s proposal and most others designed to tackle the cost of college had stalled.

Of the 11 bills that CalMatters collaborated with student journalists to follow in our college affordability legislative tracker, only two were passed, signed and enacted — one to gather data on gainful employment among graduates of for-profit colleges, the other to modestly expand “free” community college.





This is not to say that nothing got done. Students with children will see their maximum Cal Grant award nearly quadruple this year to $6,000, first-time community college students can now attend tuition-free for two years if they go full-time, and campuses are receiving their largest-ever state appropriation to tackle hunger and homelessness.

All are a result of the 2019-2020 budget lawmakers agreed to in June, which also boosted the number of scholarships in the competitive Cal Grant program that serves students who take time off between graduating high school and returning to school.

UC Student Association President Varsha Sarveshwar called the student lobbying that led to the changes “pretty successful” but said she’s “hoping everyone can come together [next year] on a solution that better addresses the total cost of attendance.”

The changes will affect a small percentage of California’s more than three million students. The 15,000 new competitive Cal Grants, for example, pale in comparison to the more than 400,000 qualified applicants who were shut out of the program last year. But the governor’s senior policy advisor on higher education, Lande Ajose, described the new funding as a downpayment on a larger investment.

“Governor Newsom, frankly, made a campaign promise around the total cost of attendance being vitally important for California students to be able to afford to go to college,” Ajose said. “Having said that, the governor is also incredibly disciplined about the budget, about not wanting to overpromise and underdeliver.”