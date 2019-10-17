An Earthquake Early Warning System in Your Pocket

Technology has come a long way since the Loma Prieta earthquake 30 years ago.
Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled a new early warning earthquake app on Thursday.
Even though the "ShakeAlert" system is still in its infancy, a warning system in your pocket is a far cry from newscasters waving phone books around on live television to show viewers where to find earthquake safety information.
You can see the very low-tech version of preparedness in this video around the 45-minute mark.
