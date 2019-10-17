State Launches Earthquake Early Warning App

Top: The collapsed upper deck of the Cypress viaduct of Interstate 880 after the Loma Prieta earthquake on October 17, 1989 in Oakland, California. (Photo by H.G. Wilshire/U.S. Geological Survey Photographic Library via Getty Images) OAKLAND, CA - OCTOBER 15: (Bottom) A car drives along Mandela Parkway where the Cypress viaduct of Interstate 880 used to stand on October 15, 2014 in Oakland, California. It has been 25 years since the 7.0 Loma Prieta earthquake rocked the San Francisco Bay Area at 5:04PM on October 17, 1989 causing widespread damage to buildings and roadways. 63 people died and nearly 4,000 were injured. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)