Remembering Loma Prieta Earthquake in San Francisco's Marina District
Remembering Loma Prieta Earthquake in San Francisco's Marina District

4 min
Saul Gonzalez
Gianrico Pierucci, who was a San Francsco police officer in 1989, remembers how the Loma Prieta earthquake brought havoc to the Marina District. (Saul Gonzalez/KQED)

Across the Bay Area, people still have vivid memories of what happened the day of the Loma Prieta earthquake. One of them is Gianrico Pierucci, who in 1989 was a young San Francisco police officer who helped people in the Marina District dig out from under the rubble.

