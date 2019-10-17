When the Big One Hit: Unearthed Images of Loma Prieta

The series of photos below, found mostly in public archives, show the extent of the earthquake's destruction in three areas — San Francisco's Marina District, West Oakland and parts of Santa Cruz County. The photos also highlight the drive of residents and leaders to quickly restore normalcy and build stronger, more durable structures.

San Francisco's Marina District

Even though its epicenter was nearly 100 miles away, the earthquake hit San Francisco’s Marina District particularly hard because the neighborhood was built on loose, sandy landfill that easily liquefied. The quake destroyed scores of buildings, sparking huge fires and killing four people.

West Oakland

Although the dramatic rupture in the Bay Bridge is often considered the most iconic image of the earthquake's wrath, the collapse of a freeway in West Oakland was far more devastating and deadly. Amazingly, only one driver died on the Bay Bridge that evening, whereas 42 people were killed when a large portion of the Cypress Street Viaduct, a raised two-deck, multi-lane freeway in West Oakland, collapsed.

What followed was a heroic effort by residents and emergency workers who rushed to the scene, climbing and crawling into the twisted metal ruins of the hulking structure in a frantic effort to rescue those trapped inside, by whatever means necessary (which in some cases entailed having to amputate limbs).

The viaduct had for decades walled off much of West Oakland from the rest of the city, and its destruction helped slowly transform the neighborhood — much like the demolition of the Embarcadero Freeway did for San Francisco's downtown waterfront area. In its place, Oakland built Mandela Parkway, a north-south running boulevard flanking a large median park.

Santa Cruz and Watsonville

Although often overlooked in remembrances of the earthquake, Santa Cruz and Watsonville were close to Loma Prieta's epicenter, and both cities were hit especially hard. A large section of downtown Santa Cruz — comprised of unreinforced masonry buildings — was destroyed, as were scores of homes and buildings in nearby Watsonville. Seven people in Santa Cruz County were killed by the quake and more than 800 were injured. The disaster displaced upward of 4,500 people, creating a homelessness crisis, particularly among migrant agricultural workers.

"We were in the dark, in the cold," remembers Lou Arbanas, a volunteer archivist at the Pajaro Valley Historical Association in Watsonville. "We literally lost everything for communication. There was no radio, no broadcast service. No 911 service. The auxiliary power supply failed. Even police cars and firemen were unable to communicate."

Unlike Santa Cruz, which rebuilt its downtown to great success, less affluent Watsonville was slower to recover. Today, Arbanas said, there are still empty lots in the city's downtown where buildings destroyed during the quake were never rebuilt.