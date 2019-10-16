Celebrating a Car-Free Market Street
Search
X
Donate
Mark Fiore: Drawn to the Bay

Celebrating a Car-Free Market Street

Mark Fiore

Causing cyclists to celebrate, San Francisco transportation officials voted Tuesday to ban private cars from much of Market Street.

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency plan for the city's storied thoroughfare isn't just for people who ride bikes, the "Better Market Street" project aims to make the street safer for pedestrians and more efficient for public transit as well.

As a regular bike commuter, I've thought for years that driving a car into downtown San Francisco — in terms of efficiency and safety — is probably the worst way to get around.

And even though this won't solve every problem, Market Street has sure come a long way.

Sponsored

Volume
KQED Live
Live Stream
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
Live Stream information currently unavailable.
Share
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
KQED Live

Live Stream

Live Stream information currently unavailable.