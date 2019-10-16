Felicity Huffman Begins Prison Term at 'Club Fed' in East Bay in College Admissions Scandal

Actress Felicity Huffman reported to a federal prison in the East Bay community of Dublin to serve a 14-day sentence for her role in the unfolding college admissions scandal that saw affluent parents use bribery and other illegal means to get their children into elite universities.
The 56-year-old "Desperate Housewives" star surrendered to authorities at the low-security Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, about 35 miles east of San Francisco, on Wednesday. The prison has been described by media as "Club Fed," making its way onto a Forbes list in 2009 of "America's 10 Cushiest Prisons." It has housed well-known inmates in the past, including "Hollywood Madam" Heidi Fleiss.