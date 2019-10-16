Felicity Huffman Begins Prison Term at 'Club Fed' in East Bay in College Admissions Scandal

Once inside the prison, Huffman will share a room and open toilet with three other inmates, according to a publicist with the TASC Group, which is representing the actress. Huffman will be subjected to five bed checks a day while having access to a gym, library and TV room, the publicist said.

Huffman pleaded guilty to paying $15,000 to arrange for her daughter's SAT score to be falsified. She was also fined $30,000, must perform 250 hours of community service and spend a year on probation. She is the first parent sentenced in the scandal.

At her sentencing, Huffman told the judge, "I was frightened. I was stupid, and I was so wrong."