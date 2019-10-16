Talking Tradeoffs Between Democrats' Health Care Plans
5 min
Dan Gorenstein and Brian Watt
Nurse takes blood pressure as part of a health care screening.  (David McNew/Getty Images)

In last night's debate on CNN, Democratic presidential candidates sparred again over healthcare, including how to pay for "Medicare for All." To discuss how the candidates want to overhaul the health care system, we talk with reporter Dan Gorenstein, host of the new health care podcast Tradeoffs.

Guest: Dan Gorenstein

 Tradeoffs is a new podcast exploring America’s confusing, costly, and often counterintuitive health care system. They're diving into the heart of the debate dividing Democrats in their efforts to fix the U.S. health care system. You can read Part One of their series here

