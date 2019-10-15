New State Laws Expand Access to Healthcare
Bianca Taylor
The Covered California website is displayed during a health care enrollment fair at the office of SEIU-United Healthcare Workers West on March 18, 2014 in San Francisco. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

As the Trump Administration continues its efforts to dismantle the Affordable Care Act, California continues expanding it. Enrollment for the state's health care marketplace, called Covered California, opens today.

