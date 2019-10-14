Eating Roadkill: On the Menu Thanks to Gov. Newsom

A bill that allows drivers to legally eat roadkill was just one of many bills Gov. Gavin Newsom signed on Sunday.

To be more specific, you can't eat just any old roadkill, only animals that you accidentally kill while driving your car are covered by SB 395, also known as the "Wildlife Traffic Safety Act."

But roadkill eaters beware.

The law points out that the state is "not liable for any harm, injury, loss or damage arising out of the recovery, possession, use, transport or consumption of any wild game animal legally salvaged pursuant to this section."