Eating Roadkill: On the Menu Thanks to Gov. Newsom
Search
X
Donate
Mark Fiore: Drawn to the Bay

Eating Roadkill: On the Menu Thanks to Gov. Newsom

Mark Fiore

A bill that allows drivers to legally eat roadkill was just one of many bills Gov. Gavin Newsom signed on Sunday.

To be more specific, you can't eat just any old roadkill, only animals that you accidentally kill while driving your car are covered by SB 395, also known as the "Wildlife Traffic Safety Act."

But roadkill eaters beware.

The law points out that the state is "not liable for any harm, injury, loss or damage arising out of the recovery, possession, use, transport or consumption of any wild game animal legally salvaged pursuant to this section."

Sponsored

Volume
KQED Live
Live Stream
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
Live Stream information currently unavailable.
Share
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
KQED Live

Live Stream

Live Stream information currently unavailable.