SF 'Running Out of Options': Lawmaker Rejects Newsom Veto of Lombard Street Toll

While Newsom sympathized with these concerns, he said the toll and reservation system wasn't the answer in his veto message on Saturday.

“As the former county supervisor representing this neighborhood, I am acutely aware of the need to address congestion and safety around Lombard Street. However, the pricing program proposed in this bill creates social equity issues,” Newsom said.

“Access to this iconic attraction should be available to all, regardless of their ability to pay,” he added.

Newsom said he would work with local officials and the state Legislature on other solutions. A call placed to Ting’s office on Monday seeking comment wasn’t immediately returned.

A 2017 study by the SFCTA said managing access to Lombard Street is needed as crowd control issues for the attraction have become more challenging.