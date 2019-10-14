When wildfires do erupt, we depend on highly trained firefighters to put them out, women and men often working in dangerous and grueling conditions. Just before the Saddleridge Fire started, KCRW’s Benjamin Gottlieb spent some time with firefighters from the US Forest Service as they trained.
When Plans Change: Riding Alongside Training Forest Firefighters
3 min
Flames heat up high power lines at the Saddleridge Fire on October 11, 2019 near Newhall, California. The fire has spread to 7500 acres and burned at least two dozen homes. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)
Sponsored
News
Stay in touch. Sign up for our daily newsletter.