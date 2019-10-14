Outages Cause Californians To Find Creative Ways To Pass The Time
April Ehrlich, Jefferson Public Radio
Farmworkers play volleyball at the Tehama County Fairgrounds during California's power outages.  (Photo credit: April Ehrlich/JPR News)

Last week’s blackouts were annoying to many and frightening to some, especially if they had health problems or were elderly. But many people were just bored and unable to do their work with the power off. In Red Bluff in Tehama County, some farm workers lost time and money because of the blackouts.

