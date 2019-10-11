Governer Newsom Signs Several Affordable Housing Bills

It’s been a hectic week for Governor Gavin Newsom because of the state’s blackouts, arguably the greatest crisis since he assumed office. But facing a legislative deadline this weekend, Newsom still had the time to sign bills passed by the state legislature into law. They include a dozen new bills aimed at creating new affordable housing options.
Gov. Gavin Newsom at a news conference on Aug. 16 in Sacramento. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
