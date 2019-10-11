PG&E CEO Responds To Rampant Criticism
PG&E CEO Responds To Rampant Criticism

Lily Jamali
A PG&E truck sits in Paradise on Oct. 8, 2019. (Stephanie Lister/KQED)

PG&E says their controversial power shutoffs are still in effect for 245,000 customers. Yesterday PG&E CEO Bill Johnson made his first public appearance since the utility started saying it would cut power earlier this week. PG&E's been criticized for powering down such a vast portion of its grid, and for failing to keep residents informed. PG&E's website has been down for much of this week for many customers.

