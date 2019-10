The utility Southern California Edison and L.A’s Department of Water and Power have implemented planned blackouts, just like PG&E has in northern California. This time of year in California is known for Santa Ana and other named winds, and authorities worry that high winds might spark a blaze along power lines. KQED's Saul Gonzalez talked about the danger of wind and fire in California with Craig Clements. He directs San Jose State’s Fire Weather Research Laboratory.

Guest: Craig Clements