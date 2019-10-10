Public safety power shutoffs aren't cheap for the people affected. Spoiled food, lost work, and additional child care costs can really add up. It's bad for businesses too. Michael Wara, an energy expert at Stanford says when all is said and done, the cost could easily make its way into the billions of dollars. A fish market in Half Moon Bay is making extra ice and hopes the outages won't last long.
Fish Market Scrambles To Prepare For Blackout
