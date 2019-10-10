Fish Market Scrambles To Prepare For Blackout
Search
X
Donate
News

Fish Market Scrambles To Prepare For Blackout

2 min
Mary Franklin Harvin
Pomponio State Beach, 12 miles south of Half Moon Bay off California State Route 1, provides access to miles of gently sloping, sandy beaches. (Courtesy of California State Parks)

Public safety power shutoffs aren't cheap for the people affected. Spoiled food, lost work, and additional child care costs can really add up. It's bad for businesses too. Michael Wara, an energy expert at Stanford says when all is said and done, the cost could easily make its way into the billions of dollars. A fish market in Half Moon Bay is making extra ice and hopes the outages won't last long.

Sponsored

Volume
KQED Live
Live Stream
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
Live Stream information currently unavailable.
Share
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
KQED Live

Live Stream

Live Stream information currently unavailable.