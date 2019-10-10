Snapshots From the Bay Area's #Powerpocalypse

When the lights go down in the City
And the sun shines on the bay...
Journey most certainly was not singing about the great #PGEpowershutdown of 2019, but I haven't been able to get the song out of my head since the announcement of the outages.
The lights did indeed go down in parts of the Bay Area as PG&E cut power to tens of thousands of customers in the East and South Bay late Wednesday night and Thursday morning.
It was a part of the utility's series of preemptive power shutoffs aimed at reducing the risk of wildfires.
So, what did it look like? Residents took to Twitter to show us.
