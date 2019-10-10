Snapshots From the Bay Area's #Powerpocalypse
Snapshots From the Bay Area's #Powerpocalypse

Julia B. Chan
The Montclair neighborhood of Oakland at dawn Thursday morning. The area was among those that had their power cut in the second phase of shutoffs late Wednesday night. (Jeremy Siegel/KQED)

When the lights go down in the City
And the sun shines on the bay...

Journey most certainly was not singing about the great #PGEpowershutdown of 2019, but I haven't been able to get the song out of my head since the announcement of the outages.

PG&E Power Shutoffs
The lights did indeed go down in parts of the Bay Area as PG&E cut power to tens of thousands of customers in the East and South Bay late Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

It was a part of the utility's series of preemptive power shutoffs aimed at reducing the risk of wildfires.

So, what did it look like? Residents took to Twitter to show us.

