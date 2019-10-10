California's New Reality: Life Without Power
California's New Reality: Life Without Power

Lily Jamali
A home is overshadowed by towering smoke plumes as the Camp fire races through town in Paradise, California on November 08, 2018.  (Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images)

PG&E says it's cutting power in order to reduce the risk that its equipment sparks another catastrophic wildfire. Now that we are in peak fire season, dry conditions are fueling fire concerns. Cal Fire Spokesman Scott McLean gives us an update on whether conditions across the state.

