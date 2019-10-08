Scientists Invent a New Tool to Fight Wildfires Before They Start

PG&E says it may have to turn off the power to more than 250,000 Bay Area customers to prevent its infrastructure from igniting a fire. This warning comes two years to the day since raging winds whipped through the North Bay, igniting wildfires that ravaged Santa Rosa neighborhoods and claimed more than 40 lives. Since then, fire experts have called for new and better tools to fight catastrophic wildfires, and scientists at Stanford think they have a solution — one they say can stop fires before they start.