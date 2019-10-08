Black People Disproportionately Homeless in California

A new homeless census carried out nationally shows that black people are greatly overrepresented in the homeless population across the United States.

In Monterey County, the percentage of black or African American people who are homeless is more than seven times higher than the county’s black population. It is nearly six times higher at the state level.

While only 3.5% of people living in Monterey County identify as “black or African American,” 25% of the county’s homeless population identifies as such, according to the homeless census, also known as the Point-in-Time Count.

And across the state, the U.S. Census shows about 6.5% of Californians identify as black or African American, but they account for nearly 40% of the state’s homeless, according to a Department of Housing and Urban Development report to Congress. Nationally, black people account for 13.4% of the population but are 39.8% of the homeless population.

A September report from Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) indicates institutional racism plays a large role in the extreme over-representation of homelessness of all people of color.

“Black people are more likely than white people to experience homelessness in the United States, including in Los Angeles County,” the report says. “... The impact of institutional and structural racism in education, criminal justice, housing, employment, health care and access to opportunities cannot be denied: Homelessness is a by-product of racism in America.”

In Monterey County, estimates from the homeless census show the black homeless rate more than doubled from 2017-2019, growing from 12% of the population to 25% in that time. The numbers surprised local officials, some suggesting the count might have been at fault, as it is an imperfect snapshot.

“It is carried out in the dark, of a population that does not want to be seen,” said Elliott Robinson, interim executive director of the nonprofit Coalition of Homeless Service Providers.

Furthermore, the count is often carried out as unobtrusively as possible, meaning census takers, most of whom are volunteers, may guess at the race or ethnicity of homeless people so as not to wake or frighten them, he said.

However, in that same amount of time, Los Angeles County showed a large growth in its black homeless population as well, increasing 22%.

Prison Reform and Homelessness

Steve Berg, vice president of programs and policy for the National Alliance to End Homelessness, suggested that California’s prison reform efforts might be another factor in the increased percentage of black homeless people.

Thousands of people have been released from prison in California since 2008 as the state pursued aggressive policies to relieve overcrowding and handle punishment and rehabilitation outside prison walls.