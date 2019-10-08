Financial Assistance Runs Out For Survivors of Tubbs Fire
Search
X
Donate
News

Financial Assistance Runs Out For Survivors of Tubbs Fire

2 min
Adia White, KRCB
An aerial view of houses that burned down during the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa, putting pressure on the housing market. (JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)

Two years ago today the Tubbs Fire swept through Santa Rosa, destroying more than 5,000 homes. Long after the flames have been extinguished, fire victims are encountering new problems. For some survivors the second anniversary of the fire means their insurance policies will no longer cover their rent.

Sponsored

Volume
KQED Live
Live Stream
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
Live Stream information currently unavailable.
Share
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
KQED Live

Live Stream

Live Stream information currently unavailable.