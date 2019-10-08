Financial Assistance Runs Out For Survivors of Tubbs Fire

Two years ago today the Tubbs Fire swept through Santa Rosa, destroying more than 5,000 homes. Long after the flames have been extinguished, fire victims are encountering new problems. For some survivors the second anniversary of the fire means their insurance policies will no longer cover their rent.
An aerial view of houses that burned down during the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa, putting pressure on the housing market. (JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)
