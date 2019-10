President Trump issued a proclamation late Friday that blocks immigrants from entering the United States if they can't afford health care.

While the order doesn't apply to asylum-seekers, it would prevent other immigrants from entering the U.S. unless they can prove they have health coverage or will have it secured within 30 days.

I guess not being able to afford our unique style of incredibly convoluted and exorbitantly priced health care is a privilege only citizens can enjoy.