Did San Francisco District Attorney Resign In Order To Challenge L.A. County DA?
Did San Francisco District Attorney Resign In Order To Challenge L.A. County DA?

Saul Gonzalez
San Francisco District Attorney George Gascón, pictured in 2010, when he was the city's police chief. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Last week, San Francisco District Attorney George Gascón announced he was resigning from his job effective October 18. It’s expected Gascón will move to Los Angeles and run for D.A. of Los Angeles County in next year’s election. Gascón’s chief opponent would be incumbent Jackie Lacey, L.A. County’s first female and first African-American D.A. Lacey is perceived as a criminal justice hardliner, and has faced criticism from groups like Black Lives Matter.

