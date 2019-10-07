House Democrats In California Risk Losing Seats After Supporting Impeachment
House Democrats In California Risk Losing Seats After Supporting Impeachment

3 min
Saul Gonzalez
Democratic congresswoman Katie Hill waves to supporters at her election night party in California's 25th Congressional District on Nov. 6, 2018, in Santa Clarita, California.  (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

In the 2018 elections, Democrats flipped seven California congressional seats from red to blue. Keeping those seats is essential to the Democratic Party, but that’s become harder after several representatives came out in favor of the impeachment investigation into President Trump. One of them was Congresswoman Katie Hill, who represents a swath of suburban and high desert communities in north Los Angeles County.

