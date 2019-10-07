Oakland Organizers Ask: How Hard Are the A’s Working to Keep Us in Oakland?

More than 100 Oakland residents and organizers gathered at Taylor Memorial United Methodist Church in West Oakland Saturday to discuss exactly how the Oakland Athletics can help Bay Area residents that might be displaced by the team's proposed 34,000-seat waterfront ballpark at Howard Terminal near Jack London Square.

The new stadium could affect residents and workers of West Oakland and Oakland’s Chinatown.

Speaking to a packed house, Jahmese Myres, deputy director of the East Bay Alliance for a Sustainable Economy — part of the Oakland United Coalition — explained the permitting timeline and the coalition’s demands.

They include living-wage jobs for local residents, affordable housing and displacement protections, investment in youth programming and a commitment to addressing environmental impact in districts that are already among the most negatively impacted within the Bay Area.

"It's absolutely about the A’s. We love our team. We want them to stay. We’re proud that they’re rooted in Oakland," Myres told the crowd. "And we want them also to be rooted in community."