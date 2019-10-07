Tesla 'Smart Summon' Software Under Government Scrutiny for Possible Safety Problems

A new feature for Tesla cars that allows drivers to remotely summon their parked autos is drawing scrutiny from government regulators after reports of malfunctioning software.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, in a statement issued Wednesday, said that is aware of the reports that "Smart Summon" does not always work as promised and is in ongoing contact with the company.

But the agency did not open a formal investigation.

"The agency will not hesitate to act if it finds evidence of a safety-related defect," the statement read as quoted by Reuters.

The Smart Summon feature was part of a software update released last week by Tesla which said that customers "can enable their car to navigate a parking lot and come to them or their destination of choice, as long as their car is within their line of sight."