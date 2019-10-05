Trump Signs Proclamation Denying Entrance to Immigrants Who Cannot Afford Health Care

President Trump signed a proclamation late Friday barring legal immigrants who cannot prove they will have health care coverage or the means to pay for it within 30 days of their arrival to the United States.

Trump said uninsured individuals are a burden on the health care industry and U.S. taxpayers.

"Immigrants who enter this country should not further saddle our health care system, and subsequently American taxpayers, with higher costs," Trump declared.

Beginning Nov. 3, only immigrants covered by approved health insurance or those who can show they can pay for "reasonably foreseeable medical costs" will be allowed entry into the U.S.

The announcement affects immigrants applying for visas from overseas. It doesn't apply to non-citizen children of U.S. citizens. Refugees and asylum-seekers are also exempt.