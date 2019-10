Bellini said it's highly unlikely that the temblor is a foreshock of a larger quake, but it's still too early to tell.

"This is part of the normal seismicity of California," he said. "And people need to be aware that they can have a large earthquake at any time."

There is no current tsunami watch or advisory in effect, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center. Bellini said that makes sense for a quake of this magnitude.

"You need something in the 7 [magnitude] range to cause a tsunami," said Bellini.

There were no immediate reports of damages or injuries.