There's a multi-million dollar settlement this morning with victims of the mass shooting that took place in Las Vegas two years ago. The gunman shot hundreds of people from a hotel room on the Vegas strip, killing 58 people. More than half of them were from California.
Temecula Woman Among Victims To Benefit From Las Vegas Shooting Settlement
1 min
A street memorial on a narrow median strip across from the Mandalay hotel complex has become a new, somber attraction on the Las Vegas Strip (Steven Cuevas / KQED)
