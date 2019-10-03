From Prison to College
From Prison to College

Vanessa Rancaño
California State University, Los Angeles (Justefrain [CC BY 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0)])

On the campus of California State University, Los Angeles, a small group of men who spent decades behind bars are working together to navigate life outside. They were students while serving time. Many community colleges now offer classes inside, Cal State LA offers more: incarcerated students can work toward a B.A., and they're offered critical support when they get out.

