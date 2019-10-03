Do Preserved Bodies Dwell in Lake Tahoe's Depths?! The Truth Behind Tahoe's Myths
Do Preserved Bodies Dwell in Lake Tahoe's Depths?! The Truth Behind Tahoe's Myths

Olivia Allen-Price
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA - JULY 23: Emerald Bay lies under blue skies at Lake Tahoe on July 23, 2014 near South Lake Tahoe, California. Lake Tahoe is among Califonria's major tourist attractions.  (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Lake Tahoe is the backyard playground for many in the Bay Area, so earlier this year we asked the Bay Curious audience what questions they had about this recreational hot spot. We collaborated with TahoeLand, a podcast from Capital Public Radio, to answer them!

- Are there dead bodies at the bottom of the lake?
- What's the story behind Tahoe Tessie?
- What does it mean to keep Tahoe blue?
- Why is keeping Tahoe blue important?

Reporting by Ezra David Romero, Sally Schilling and Emily Zentner.

Bay Curious is made by Olivia Allen-Price, Jessica Placzek, Robert Speight, Katie McMurran and Paul Lancour. Additional support from Julie Caine, Suzie Racho, Ethan Lindsey and Pat Yollin.

Theme music by Pat Mesiti-Miller.

