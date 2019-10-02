'We're Not Fooling Around': Democrats Defend Inquiry as Trump Calls Efforts a Waste

At a White House press conference alongside Finnish President Sauli Niinistö later on Wednesday, Trump claimed that "I always cooperate" with congressional subpoenas, but went on to repeatedly denigrate Democratic investigations moving toward impeachment as a "hoax."

"We'll work together with shifty Schiff and Pelosi and all of them," Trump said.

Pelosi repeated her argument that the president's July telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in which Trump asked him for "a favor" was sufficient reason to move forward with the investigation.

Pelosi said that the country's founders purposely put guardrails in the Constitution to prevent abuse of power from the executive.

"They never thought that we'd have a president who would kick those guardrails over," she said. "This is sad."

Trump claimed the transcript the White House put out of his call with Zelenskiy exonerated him, but he falsely repeated several times it was a full, exact transcript of the call, though it is not.

In a memo released on Wednesday, the House committee chairmen stated, "Over the past several weeks, the Committees tried several times to obtain voluntary compliance with our requests for documents, but the White House has refused to engage with — or even respond to — the Committees."

The president responded to the Pelosi-Schiff news conference with a heated tweet using a barnyard epithet.

"The Do Nothing Democrats should be focused on building up our Country, not wasting everyone's time and energy on BULLSHIT, which is what they have been doing ever since I got overwhelmingly elected in 2016, 223-306. Get a better candidate this time, you'll need it!" he tweeted.