Endorsement Deals 101

Colleges and universities make millions from student-athletes.

Now that Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the "Fair Pay to Play Act," those athletes may rake in endorsement deals, just like the pros.

With 2017 revenue of over $1 billion, it seems like the NCAA could afford to let athletes who are helping generate that revenue share in some of the profits.

With a successful career as a professional athlete still an extreme long shot for most, I only hope those student-athletes don't forget about the "student" part of their college career.