Major PG&E Outage in East Bay Left 50,000 Without Power
Major PG&E Outage in East Bay Left 50,000 Without Power

Bay City News Service, KQED Staff
A screengrab of the PG&E outage map, taken at 8:35 a.m. on Sunday, September 29, 2019.  (PG&E Outage Map)

This story was updated at 11:15 a.m., Sunday.

A major outage Sunday morning cut power to thousands of customers in Albany, Berkeley, El Cerrito, Kensington, Oakland, San Pablo and Richmond, according to a PG&E spokesperson.

The company reported power was restored to all customers affected by 11:10 a.m.

The highest number of reported customers affected was of 50,000 at 8:50 a.m.

In Berkeley, 33,000 customers were left without power service at the earlier hours of the outage, the highest of all cities affected.

The outage began at 7:37 a.m. according to the PG&E outage map, and included 25,000 accounts in Berkeley, where the outage began, 19,000 in El Cerrito and 3,500 in Richmond.

Equipment failure at a subsation in El Cerrito was the cause of the outage, said the PG&E spokesperson told KQED News.

According to a tweet from BART, the Downtown Berkeley station was down Sunday morning due to the outage and was  reopened at 10 a.m.

