Major PG&E Outage in East Bay Left 50,000 Without Power

This story was updated at 11:15 a.m., Sunday.

A major outage Sunday morning cut power to thousands of customers in Albany, Berkeley, El Cerrito, Kensington, Oakland, San Pablo and Richmond, according to a PG&E spokesperson.

The company reported power was restored to all customers affected by 11:10 a.m.

The highest number of reported customers affected was of 50,000 at 8:50 a.m.

In Berkeley, 33,000 customers were left without power service at the earlier hours of the outage, the highest of all cities affected.