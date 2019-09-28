'We Are Not To Let Momentum Drop': Despite Recess, Impeachment Inquiry Persists

"I think we need to understand who [Giuliani] talked to and what he said," Himes said. "My hope would be that we could do that without creating the kind of public spectacle that seems to be his reason for being."

Himes said the committee wants to know why a private citizen was conducting foreign policy and talking to foreign leaders on behalf of the president. "I do think we're going to need to understand what he said, and to whom he said it," he said.

Schiff has been assuring rank-and-file lawmakers that he will keep them up to speed on the committee's progress. "This is very fast-moving. Every single day information is coming out and we want to be able to explain to our constituents what's going on," said Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., who said Schiff met with a faction of progressive lawmakers and told them he will make sure "the caucus is updated regularly."

Generally, party leaders will convene conference calls during recess weeks if a need arises. "I have a feeling those conference calls will be packed," Jayapal said of the next two weeks.

Democrats so far have largely shrugged off whether the impeachment inquiry will derail the party's ability to talk about anything else. "I'm not concerned about us slowing down our business in the House," said Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., noting the House has sent many bills over to the Senate.

"If the Senate was actually being productive and being worth their weight then I'd be concerned, but they haven't done a damn thing all year," she said. "There's no leverage there in terms of their productivity; they haven't been doing anything."

Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-Va., who sits on the Foreign Affairs and Oversight committees, says this recess will allow lawmakers to let constituents know the gravity of the impeachment probe.

"Don't we want to go home and talk with our constituents about this momentous decision that has been made?" he said. "We have a legislative agenda we've been pushing. I think going home and talking about those other things, too, is the surest way to reassure people that we are capable of doing more than one thing at one time."