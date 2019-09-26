How People in Oroville Coped Without Power During a Heat Wave

It’s been one of the hottest weeks of the year in Northern California. But this morning the heat has broken. It must’ve been worse for the 50,000 or so people who lost power over the past couple of days. To reduce the risk of electrical equipment sparking a wildfire, PG&E shut down parts of the grid in the Sierra Foothills and wine country. The power’s back on now for most customers. The California Report's Lily Jamali visited a cooling center in Oroville to see how people coped with the heat and the loss of power.