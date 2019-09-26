How People in Oroville Coped Without Power During a Heat Wave
Search
X
Donate
News

How People in Oroville Coped Without Power During a Heat Wave

2 min
Bianca Taylor
Water cascades down the wrecked Oroville Dam spillway on February 13, 2017. (JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)

It’s been one of the hottest weeks of the year in Northern California. But this morning the heat has broken. It must’ve been worse for the 50,000 or so people who lost power over the past couple of days. To reduce the risk of electrical equipment sparking a wildfire, PG&E shut down parts of the grid in the Sierra Foothills and wine country. The power’s back on now for most customers. The California Report's Lily Jamali visited a cooling center in Oroville to see how people coped with the heat and the loss of power.

Sponsored

Volume
KQED Live
Live Stream
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
Live Stream information currently unavailable.
Share
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
KQED Live

Live Stream

Live Stream information currently unavailable.