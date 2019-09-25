Threats to Cut California's Federal Funds . . . Again

Less than one week after revoking California's right to set its own vehicle emission standards, the Environmental Protection Agency threatened to withhold federal highway funds if the state doesn't improve air quality.

In what seems to be another example of the Trump administration using California as a punching bag, Andrew Wheeler — the former coal industry lobbyist turned EPA head — is suddenly remarkably concerned about air quality.

This administration has threatened to cut off federal funding for everything from sanctuary cities to high speed rail to wildfire aid.

Methinks the administration would be happy to cut off the California Republic from the rest of the United States, endangered species included.