In the coming years, the effects of climate change are going to be felt more and more across the state. And here in the Bay Area, tech companies are seeing an increasing risk of rising seas, wildfires and other threats literally in their backyards. A big question on a lot of people's minds is what can those big tech companies do to help adapt to climate change? And do they have a responsibility to do that?

As part of a new series for Marketplace Tech, host Molly Wood has been looking into this.