In his inaugural address back in January, Governor Gavin Newsom promised to quote “end the outrage that is private prisons in the state once and for all.”

A piece of legislation that’s been passed by the California legislature and is now on Newsom’s desk would ban private prisons in the state starting in 2028.

KPBS reporter Max Rivlin-Nadler explains that this includes facilities being used by Immigration and Customs Enforcement along the California-Mexico border.