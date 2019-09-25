All National Parks Are Free Again on Saturday (and Here are Your Visit Tips)
Yosemite National Park, as seen from Tunnel View. Vladimir Kudinov / Pexels
All National Parks Are Free Again on Saturday (and Here are Your Visit Tips)

All National Parks Are Free Again on Saturday (and Here are Your Visit Tips)

Carly Severn

Consider it your free national parks pass: On Saturday, Sept. 28, all national parks across the nation will be free to enter, including popular California destinations like Muir Woods, Yosemite and Joshua Tree.

Sunset in Joshua Tree National Park (Ashley Urdang / KQED)

To celebrate National Public Lands Day — the largest single-day volunteer effort in the U.S. — every Park Service site that usually charges an entrance fee will offer free admission to all visitors, as part of NPS’ Free Day program. (Remember: after Saturday, there’s only one more free National Parks Day coming up in 2019, on Nov. 11 for Veterans Day.)

To mark the occasion, we asked you for your tips on visiting the wealth of national parks within a day's drive from the Bay Area. Whether you're planning on visiting Saturday or at another time, scroll down for our audience's advice.

The view from Glacier Point in Yosemite National Park (Ryan Park / Flickr)

"Glacier Point [in Yosemite National Park] is a must see . Sunrise, sunset or any clear day... one of the most beautiful locations I’ve ever laid eyes on." (@tivon.tv, via Instagram)

"Visit Kings Canyon next to Sequoia and drive down to the canyon floor. The views and waterfall will not disappoint!" (Rose Schultz, via Facebook)

Redwood National Park (Michael Schweppe / Flickr)

"Visit Sequoia in the winter and experience snow shoeing or cross country skiing under the giants. Magical." (Kathleen Vanvelsor, via Facebook)

"Pick up after yourself. Leave it as you found it, or better." (Josephine Burns, via Facebook)

"Buy the 'elder pass' if your age qualifies." (Monica Daigle-Kleisath, via Facebook)
KQED tip: The NPS Annual Senior Pass is $20, and a Lifetime Senior Pass is $80. Click here for a full list of NPS passes and available discounts 

El Capitan in Yosemite National Park (Daniel Gorostieta / Pexels)

"Be mindful of the signs and rules. They are there for your safety. I’ve seen too many people disregard them and end up hurt. If it says 'don’t go here with your bike,' don’t go there with your bike!" (@annmariechristy, via Twitter)

“Want great photos of old growth redwoods? Lady Bird Johnson Grove [in Redwood National and State Parks] is the place you want to go, a short 1.5 mile loop that can take you hours if you like to take photos.” (@SCCDP, via Twitter)

Comments have been slightly edited for length and clarity

