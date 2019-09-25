All National Parks Are Free Again on Saturday (and Here are Your Visit Tips)

Consider it your free national parks pass: On Saturday, Sept. 28, all national parks across the nation will be free to enter, including popular California destinations like Muir Woods, Yosemite and Joshua Tree.

To celebrate National Public Lands Day — the largest single-day volunteer effort in the U.S. — every Park Service site that usually charges an entrance fee will offer free admission to all visitors, as part of NPS’ Free Day program. (Remember: after Saturday, there’s only one more free National Parks Day coming up in 2019, on Nov. 11 for Veterans Day.)

To mark the occasion, we asked you for your tips on visiting the wealth of national parks within a day's drive from the Bay Area. Whether you're planning on visiting Saturday or at another time, scroll down for our audience's advice.

"Glacier Point [in Yosemite National Park] is a must see . Sunrise, sunset or any clear day... one of the most beautiful locations I’ve ever laid eyes on." (@tivon.tv, via Instagram)

"Visit Kings Canyon next to Sequoia and drive down to the canyon floor. The views and waterfall will not disappoint!" (Rose Schultz, via Facebook)

"Visit Sequoia in the winter and experience snow shoeing or cross country skiing under the giants. Magical." (Kathleen Vanvelsor, via Facebook)

"Pick up after yourself. Leave it as you found it, or better." (Josephine Burns, via Facebook)