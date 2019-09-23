Chanel Miller, Sexual Assault Survivor, On The 'Immense Relief' Of Going Public

To most in her life, though, she didn't talk about what was going on in court, or even say where it was she was going when there was a hearing.
"It was extremely difficult to conceal that this was going on in my life," she explains. "At the same time, I felt like it was necessary to protect myself, and I was also terrified of the investigators. I felt like I couldn't disclose or be open about what happened."
By the time Turner's sentencing rolled around, Miller had relented and let some family and friends join her in the courtroom — but "as soon as the sentence was read," she says, "I remember thinking, 'Why did you allow them in?' Now people are just going to get hurt again. You humiliated yourself in front of everyone you love. And this is why you should do things alone."
She was not just humiliated; she was also confused how a conviction backed by witnesses and material evidence could have ended like this.
"Had I not released my statement, I would have gone home believing that my words were worth nothing. I would never have thought, 'Wow, that was such a courageous thing that I did,' or 'Wow, I'm an eloquent writer.' I truly believed that I had failed," she tells NPR.
Referring to Persky, she adds: "I don't understand how, if he is in such a high state of authority, he can overlook everything that I presented."
Persky would ultimately feel the consequences of his lenient sentence. Last year voters in Santa Clara County recalled him from the bench — the first judicial recall in the state since 1932. Earlier this month the former judge was fired from his briefly held job as a girls' tennis coach at a Bay Area high school, after his involvement in the Turner case became known to the school district.
Just months after the controversial sentence, around the same time Turner was released from jail, California lawmakers passed legislation mandating tougher sentences for defendants convicted of sexually assaulting unconscious victims.
As for Miller, whose memoir publishes this week, she says she's ready to leave "Emily Doe" behind — even if she plans on keeping the lessons she learned on her long road back to trusting herself.
"In court, it's almost like you become deaf to support. Even if my family was continuing to say loving things in court, I felt like I was a criminal, like I was to blame, that I was being punished. Otherwise why would they — if I was good, why would they be treating me like this?" she says. "It took me a long time to figure out that no, I deserve much better — and to teach myself self-compassion, and to listen to the voices that were supporting me."
